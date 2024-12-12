Another Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Adebayo Adenipekun, has filed a lawsuit against human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, at the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State.

This is coming amid the ongoing legal battles between Farotimi and another prominent lawyer, Afe Babalola.

The Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, reserved its ruling and adjourned the bail application of Dele Farotimi, to Friday, December 20, 2024.

A court document dated 9th December 2024 indicates that the court summoned Dele Farotimi to appear before it within 30 days of service.

Adenipekun, SAN, is listed as the claimant while Dele Farotimi and Dele Farotimi Publishers are listed as the first and second defendants respectively.

The court document read: “You are hereby commanded that within 30 days of the service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service you do cause an appearance to be entered for you in an action at the suit of Adebayo Adenipekun, SAN, and take notice that in default of your doing so, the Claimant may proceed therein, and judgement may be given in your absence.”

“This Writ is to be served within six calendar months from the date thereof or, if renewed, within three calendar months from the date of the last renewal including the day of such date, and not afterward.

“The Defendant may enter appearance personally or by Legal Practitioner either by handing in the appropriate forms.”

Chief Niyi Akintola, a prominent Ibadan-based SAN, also confirmed this.

“Yes, he was sued in Ibadan this week by Adebayo Adenipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.”

While grappling with Adenipekun’s lawsuit, Farotimi remains entangled in a high-profile defamation case filed by Afe Babalola.

The defamation trial is being heard at the Ado-Ekiti Magistrate Court in Ekiti State.

On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Farotimi pleaded not guilty to 14 amended charges against him.

Initially, the prosecution leveled 16 charges but reduced them to 14 before the court session.

The human rights lawyer appeared in court without handcuffs, a move likely aimed at pacifying public outcry over his treatment in custody.

Despite the gestures, the court denied his bail application, adjourning the ruling to December 20, 2024.

This delay prolongs Farotimi’s time in detention, fuelling public outrage and cries for justice.

Farotimi has fiercely contested the defamation charges, labeling them as baseless.