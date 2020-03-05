APC crisis: Kano Court nullifies Oshiomhole’s suspension

A Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday nullified the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

An Abuja High Court had on Wednesday suspended Oshiomhole as APC’s National Chairman.

But in Thursday’s ruling, the Kano court set aside the ruling of the FCT High Court.

Justice Lewis Allagoa ordered the police and Department of State Service (DSS) to provide security for Oshiomhole to resume in his office.

However, hours after the ruling, Oshiomhole appealed the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

The Kano high court ruling was reportedly delivered by Justice Lewis Allagoa. But it is yet unclear who filed the case or whether the court has the jurisdiction to set aside the previous ruling.