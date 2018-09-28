APC reschedules governorship primary to Sept. 30

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its primary elections.

The new dates were announced by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena.

He said that the National Working Committee (NWC) has rescheduled the Governorship Primary Election to 30th September, 2018.

Subsequent elections are unchanged and as follows:

2nd October, 2018 – Senate Primary Elections

3rd October, 2018 – House of Representatives Primary Elections

4th October, 2018 – State House of Assembly Primary Elections

6th October, 2018 – National Convention (Presidential)