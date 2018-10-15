APC sham primaries and the future of youth candidacy

By Halilu Zakaria It has been eight days since the All Progressives Congress attempted to host the primary election for House of Reps Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). I use the word attempted because it is no longer news that the election was a sham. What was initially well conceived to improve the democratic process and minimize candidate imposition has now created greater room for election fraud.

AMAC had 14 aspirants under APC running for the House of Representatives. From the onset, the state was preparing to run an indirect primary election. Barely 24 hours before October 6, the final date set for the House of Representatives primary election, the direct primary election method was imposed on the APC FCT state chapter by the national election panel during a midnight meeting. Party delegates and members protested the decision to hold direct primary elections. Even the APC state chairman Abdulmalik Usman stated publicly several times that he could not guarantee credible elections if direct primaries was imposed.

It would appear that they were set up for failure. Imagine Team Nigeria spending months to practice for a football game and then comes the major match and Basketball is announced as the game of the day. Before now, aspirants had spent their time and resources courting delegates with the hopes that it would be an indirect primary election. The election committee, headed by Benjamin Imeogu, insisted that the directive was from the top and direct primaries was non-negotiable.

According to the guideline set out at Kapital Klub on October 5, accreditation was to take place from 9am-12pm and voting was to commence from 1pm. The APC membership register was last updated in 2014 so the number of registered APC members in the state is inaccurate. To maneuver this major concern, the election committee and state EXCO decided members will use PVC or membership slip. It was also decided that the ward EXCO members (chairman, secretary, woman leader, youth leader) would identify if the PVC holder was from the ward.