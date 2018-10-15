Kogi East Senate: APC, Echocho allegedly enlist thugs to harass electorates during election

October 15, 2018 0

Fresh information at our disposals has revealed that the Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its senatorial candidate for Kogi East district in the 2019 general elections, Alh. Jibrin Isah Echocho have allegedly enlisted thugs to disrupt the forthcoming senatorial election in the zone, this newspaper gathered.

According to sources, the APC has perfected a grand plan to engage the services of thugs to harass electorates that are not committed to the party thereby forcing its candidate on the people.

We were further informed that the APC and Echocho planned to cause commotion if things don’t go their way. Sources further disclosed that the party has enmarked over N300 million to implement the plans.

