Aregbesola is doing well for Osun residents – Monarch

A renowned traditional ruler in Osun, the Olojudo of Ido-Osun, Oba Aderemi Adeen Adedapo has described the Governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as a true democrat whose emergence as governor has brought unprecedented development to the state.

The monarch said Osun has never witnessed the kind of development being experienced under the Aregbesola administration since its creation over two decades.

Olojudo who led his chiefs, subjects and top political office holders from the ancient town, gave the commendation while paying a visit to Governor Aregbesola at Government House, Osogbo.

The traditional ruler lauded Aregbesola’s for building a sustainable and reassuring future for the state.

He said Governor Aregbesola has successfully redefined democracy in line with its fundamental principles, saying “this is reflected in the priority given to all sectors, particularly infrastructure development, education and security.

According to the monarch, “It is only an enemy of progress that will fail to acknowledge what Aregbesola has done in the last seven years. Since the creation of Osun, we have never had a Governor like him because he has done excellently well.

“He (Aregbesola) has proven to us that nothing is as good as democracy because his administration has brought good governance to Osun.

“Though governments go and come, but none of those that had in one way or the other administered the affairs of this state did what Aregbesola did and achieve in his seven years so far.

“It is under Aregbesola that we see good roads, good schools, quality free education system, particularly the construction of bridges and access roads across the state”.

Commending the state government for situating Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO) Abiola International Airport at Ido-Osun, Oba Adedapo described the gesture as fitting.

‎The Royal father therefore prayed for the socio-economic prosperity and stability of the state, just as he beseeched God to continue to uphold Osun and her people and bestow on the state an abundant blessings and divine favour.

In his remarks, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Gbadebo Ajao, commended Governor Rauf Aregbesola for bringing wonders to the state through human and infrastructural developments.

According to him, “We are here to appreciate you. We are here to express our

support. What you did for us in Ido-Osun is uncommon. No government has ever done what you did for us. You have given us recognition in all your policies and programmes because our town and her people are indeed beneficiaries of many of your programmes.

“We can’t close our eyes to reality, particularly the infrastructure development. We have seen good roads, not only in our town but across the state. We have seen ‘Aje’ market which has no replica in Nigeria.

“We have seen your commitment to ensure that MKO Abiola International Airport comes to reality. We have seen the level of the work and the assurance on the completion of the airport which hopefully will commence operation in the next eight months.

“You have given us Local Council Development Authority. You have opened up our town to the world, particularly the state capital. We commend your sense of patriotism, nationalism and high sense of commitment to good governance.

“You have brought to us unprecedented development. You have turned around the fortunes for good. We commend your government for being passionate about our well being. All you did has never been witnessed since the creation of this state”, Alhaji Ajao added.

Echoing similar gestures, Member Osun State House of Assembly representing Egbedore State Constituency, Hon. Abiodun Awolola, applauded Governor Aregbesola for aggressively developing the state in spite the state’s meagre resources.

Awolola said the state under Aregbesola’s watch has witnessed tremendous changes in all aspects of the economy which he said could be assessed through his achievements.

He therefore called on the people to support the present administration, noting that the achievements recorded so far are just a ‘tip of the iceberg’.

Responding, the Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, renewed his administration’s commitment to continually engender all round growth and development.

Aregbesola called for continued support from all and sundry in the state, reaffirming that “no stone would be left unturned at taking Osun to her desired destination”.