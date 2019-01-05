Arewa Christians reject Buhari for 2019

The Arewa Christians and Indigenous Pastors Association (ACIPA) has said it would not support the incumbent President and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, in next month’s presidential poll.

The President of ACIPA, Rev Luke Shehu, in a statement said the association would soon announce its candidate for the 2019 presidential poll.

He said, “While there is the liberty of choice for political affiliation or interest, we observe with dismay the report that the CAN has endorsed President Buhari for a second term. Likewise, the reported endorsement and photo to confirm the support of Northern Christian youths for Buhari have been of interest.

“However, on our part, having reviewed the performance of President Buhari since his election in 2015 and after wide consultations, we have concluded that Buhari is not a viable option for President in 2019. Therefore, he is not our candidate.

The ACIPA chief added, “In view of the role of the security operatives during the elections in Ekiti and Osun states and the manipulations and impunity experienced in some states during the local government elections, we cannot, in good faith, accept the police assigning special teams across Nigeria from January.

“Likewise the decision of the armed forces to embark on military Operation Python Dance in the 36 states. These are highly suspicious attempts in view of their desperation to hold on to power.”