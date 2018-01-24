Arewa Forum attacks Obasanjo: You can’t stop Buhari in 2019

Mouthpiece of Northern Nigeria, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has said that, former President Olusegun Obasanjo cannot stop President Muhammadu Buhari from running again in 2019.

The Northern socio-cultural group said, though, the former President has right to express his opinion like any other Nigerian, the decision lies with Buhari and his party to either contest or not.

ACF stated this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, reacting to the former President Obasanjo’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

According to ACF, “The statement credited to former President Obasanjo that President Buhari should not re-run 2019 election, it is his democratic right to express his view like any other Nigerian on all issues including democracy.

“However, it is President Buhari’s prerogative and that of his party to decide on whether to re-contest or not”, the statement read.

