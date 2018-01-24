Maina: Why FG is yet to sanction anyone over fugitive’s recall — HoS

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has spoken on why disciplinary actions have not been taken against those behind the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina into the service.

Maina, former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms, was recalled and deployed to the ministry of interior, under controversial circumstances.

Speaking with reporters, yesterday, Oyo-Ita said no one has been punished because investigations were still ongoing, both at the presidency and the national assembly.

She also traced the delay to the fact that the matter is before a court of “competent jurisdiction.”

She said: “The Maina issue is a controversial one but I will also inform you that right now there is already an investigation exercise going on, both at the presidency level and at the national assembly level,” she said.

“The Senate committee and the House of Representatives committee have set up an investigation on that. And recently there is a court case still on the issue.

“So, with all these investigative machinery in process, and a court case, which you know that once a matter is in court it becomes subjudice, there is really not much one can say or do in terms of disciplinary action or whatever.

“The matter is already being investigated at the highest level both at the executive and the legislative level and now the judiciary.”

Oyo-Ita said the commission was working hard to tackle the issue of illegal recruitments into the service.

She also disclosed that approval had been granted for the restructuring of some offices for effective service.

She listed the affected offices to include the office of the head of the civil service of the federation, National Agency for Great Green Wall, Nigeria Immigration Service, Pharmacist Council of Nigeria, National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration, Optometrist and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board, Nigeria Institute of Soil Science and Corporate Affairs Commission.

She, however, did not give details of the approved restructuring.