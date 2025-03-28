The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has strongly condemned the mob injustice that occurred in Uromi, Edo State, calling for justice and accountability for the victims.

In a statement issued by Yerima Shetima, President General of AYCF, the forum expressed outrage and condemnation over the tragic killing of 16 innocent travelers from Northern Nigeria on Thursday in the Udune Efandion community of Uromi, Edo State.

According to the statement: The victims, mostly Hausa hunters, were traveling from Port Harcourt to Kano for the Sallah festivities when they were falsely accused and brutally attacked.

They were intercepted around 1:30 p.m. by members of the Edo State Security Corps and local vigilantes.

An irate mob, incited by baseless allegations of kidnapping, carried out barbaric actions, setting a vehicle on fire with some victims trapped inside.

Eyewitnesses recounted horrifying scenes where some victims were removed on wheelbarrows and thrown into the flames.

The AYCF denounced the mob violence and called for immediate investigations into the heinous crime.

“We demand that the authorities take swift and decisive action against those responsible for inciting and participating in this tragedy. Justice must be served for the victims and their grieving families to restore faith in our justice system.”

Acknowledging the pain and anger within the Hausa community in Uromi and beyond, the AYCF urged calm: “We urge our brothers and sisters to remain peaceful and vigilant. It is essential to resist the temptation for retaliation and instead seek justice through lawful means.”

The forum assured its commitment to supporting the affected community and ensuring that such an atrocity is never repeated.

AYCF extended its heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and urged relevant authorities to act swiftly in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We must work together to build a society where dialogue and understanding prevail over violence and ignorance.”

The AYCF reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peace, justice, and unity among all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic or regional differences.