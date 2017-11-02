Arise Women Confab 2017: Osinbajo, Iluyomade, governors’ wives urge women to serve humanity

Nigerian women have been called upon to imbibe good Christian virtues and devote their lives to the service of humanity.

This call was made by some women of virtue in both the religious and political space at the 2017 Arise Women’s Conference Nigeria, held in Lagos, which was well attended by thousands of women from all walks of life, and had the theme: ‘Branded for Christ.’

Special guest present at the event were the Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo; Wife of Edo State Governor, Betsy Obaseki; Wife of Imo State Governor, Nneoma Rochas Okorocha and Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Sustainable Development Goals, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

Others included former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Prince Sarah Sosan; Head of Service, Lagos State, Mrs. Ademola Olabowale; whilst, the Guest minister was Pastor Mrs. Sarah Omakwu of Family Ministry International (Africa).

Speaking at the conference, Founder, Arise Women’s Conference Nigeria, Pastor Siju Iluyomade, said as people branded for Christ, women should always possess and show such attributes as love, joy, patience, tolerance and compassion to everyone.

“My message to everyone is that we need to touch humanity. The world is what we are meant to touch and if we imbibe these virtues that I’ve spoken about – being compassionate, being less-selfish, wanting to reach out to one another so that nobody will lack anything,” she said.

The convener who is wife of the Pastor in charge of Region 20 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God disclosed that since inception, the organisation had empowered more than 20, 000 women in its skill acquisition programme. She said they adopted Dafara, a community in Abuja where they built schools and sunk borehole.

She added that in the coming year, the organisation would build a library for them so that girls in the community can get educated and free themselves from the shackles of poverty.

Iluyomade stated that healthcare had been a cardinal programme of Arise since its birth, and that they had rendered free medical care to many areas in Lagos.

In her homily, special guest/ preacher, Wife of the Vice President, Pastor Dolapo Osinbajo, who spoke on the topic: ‘Yes Lord’, advised women to always submit to the command of Jesus, saying that was the true mark of being branded for Christ.

She stated that being branded for Christ takes a painful process but comes with pleasant reward in the end, adding that it was by the seal of the Holy Spirit that Christian women were branded.

According to Osinbajo, “Ruth, Philip, Daniel and Deborah were special brands because they said yes Lord. They obeyed God rather than man,” she noted.

Awards were presented to deserving persons at the occasion. Imo State First Lady, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha who was the Face of Arise 2017 received Arise Ambassador’s award.

She described the theme of the conference as a unique one. “For me this is a submission of all that we’re doing in the Christendom. For you to be branded a lot must take place. For you to be branded that brand needs to make a statement.”

First Lady of Edo State, Mrs Betsy Obaseki also honoured with Arise Ambassador’s award described the theme as apt and advised women to be branded not only on the outside but on the inside.

“We should have as Christians, truth in our inward heart, and be true children of God in our words, in our actions, in our thoughts, in our imaginations even in our dreams”, she said.

Queens College Old Students/Rebecca Group and the Principal were presented with Arise Ambassador’s award for supporting the training of visually impaired students in the school.

Also, Mrs Jim Obi, mother of one of the old students was equally presented with Arise Ambassador’s award for partnering with the Queens College Rebecca Group in 1970 in carrying out an experiment that helped blind students in the school receive proper education.

There were free medical services at the event such as cervical cancer screening, skin care consultation, free eye test and glasses, free services on blood sugar level, as well as blood pressure checks.

ARISE is a Faith-based Non-Governmental Organization which is committed to accelerating nation building through the empowerment of women in the society.

ARISE has also been passionate about the health of women and free preventive medical care is being offered to women in HIV tests, Eye tests, Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar level tests.

The conferences since 2009 till date have been testified by participants to be positively life-changing and improving the quality of life of the everyday woman.