Army renames ‘Operation Python Dance’ in South East to ‘Atilogwu Udo’

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday announced a change of name of one of its annual training exercises code-named, “Exercise Egwu Eke” to “Exercise Atilogwu Udo”.

The annual training exercise commenced in 2016 and has consistently recorded remarkable successes since its introduction.

The Exercise, which covers the South East region of the country, is designed to combat criminal activities including kidnappings, armed robbery, inter-cult and communal clashes among other sundry crimes.

A statement by Col Aminu Iliyasu Deputy Director, Army Public Relations said, “All other information relative to the Exercise as contained in the previous Press Statement and Press Conference issued by the Army Headquarters remain unchanged.

It quoted the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai reiterating the commitment of the Nigerian Army to protecting lives and properties of citizens particularly during these ember months and the fast-approaching Yuletide season.

“He (Lt. Gen Buratai) also wishes to further solicit the support and understanding of all well-meaning Nigerians towards providing a well-secured environment for all and sundry.”