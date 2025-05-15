Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group Downstream company and Nigeria’s leading supplier of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), has reaffirmed its commitment to innovation, partnership, and service excellence in aviation fuelling to ensure seamless operations, safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the sector.

The company made this assertion at its 2025 Aviation Customer Forum in Lagos, which convened leading stakeholders in the aviation sector.

According to Nomnso Dike, CEO, Asharami Synergy, the forum aligns with the company’s broader strategy for operational excellence through interactions that foster a customer-centric value proposition.

“This forum is more than a touchpoint. It gives our customers and partners a platform to deliberate on critical developments in the market and provide feedback, which ultimately enhances our quest for exceptional and tailored service excellence, all for the benefit of our esteemed customers,” he said.

Dike told the company’s customers that Asharami is the foremost aviation fuel supplier in Nigeria, with “gold standard operations” powered by ultra-modern storage facilities and bowsers, automated terminals, digital fuelling systems and ISO certifications for quality, safety, health and the environment.

Nigeria’s aviation sector processes over 16 million air passengers annually, with industry demands requiring round-the-clock precision in fuelling logistics and operational reliability.

Against this backdrop, Asharami Synergy’s Aviation Forum, this year themed “Customer-Centric Fuelling: Meeting the Evolving Needs of Airlines” provided a strategic platform for collaboration with local, regional, and international carriers, offering an avenue for actionable feedback and insights.

Highlighting the theme, Dike added, “The conversations we have here are important to us. We get to hear directly from you, your pain points, your expectations, and aspects where we have delighted you. This insight sharpens how we operate and keeps us accountable and innovative, as we strive for excellence.”

Participants lauded the company’s responsiveness and tech-forward systems. Mrs. Adeola Babalola of United Airlines noted, “Even at odd hours, the team is accessible. That reliability is crucial to us as every second counts.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mr. Peter Ogunsanmi of Arik Air said, “Our partnership goes beyond fuel delivery to strategic support. We still remember your role during a critical business transition, and we are grateful.”

Mr. Salami Omeiza of Delta Airlines commended Asharami’s innovative drive: “The new bowsers with higher flow rates, efficient and transparent systems stand out.”

Mr. Temitope Aderogba of Qatar Cargo praised the rollout of automated fuelling and digital receipts, describing them as “an example for others to follow.”

He expressed enthusiasm for sustained excellence, saying, “We’re impressed by these innovations and look forward to seeing how they’ll be maintained over time.”

Responding, Foluso Sobanjo, Head, Downstream Africa at Sahara Group, said the forum always gives Asharami an opportunity to “appreciate our customers and receive frank feedback which keeps us on our toes and keeps Asharami ahead of others.”

He said: We are always delighted to have you join us and remain grateful to you for choosing Asharami. For us at Sahara Group, innovation is not a feature, it’s our operating system. It keeps us aligned with stakeholder expectations, enhances long-term value, and drives our commitment to bringing energy to life responsibly.”

The session concluded with closing remarks from Adekanmi Adesola, COO of Asharami Synergy, who emphasized the value of dialogue in operational strategy. “Strong partnerships and honest conversations are how we fuel real efficiency. We’re grateful for your input.”

As the aviation landscape evolves, Asharami Synergy continues to invest in smarter systems, agile supply chains, and high-performance infrastructure, ensuring it remains not just a market leader, but a trusted partner to airlines and all stakeholders across the value chain.