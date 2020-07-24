Assailants invade Edo Commissioner’s residence, promise return in written notice

Unknown gunmen attacked Hon. Damian Lawani’s residence in Udaba Ekphei community, Etsako local government, Edo state.

Fortunately, at the time of the attack on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Youths was not at home.

However, some members of Lawani’s family were injured. The gunmen shot sporadically, damaging some properties.

Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie alleged that the attack on Lawani was part of the execution of the tasks handed to the thugs.

He said; “The gunmen, who did not meet the commissioner at home, shot sporadically at other residents, destroying belongings and leaving Lawani’s family in pains with injuries.

“The assailants, who promised to return to inflict more pains on the commissioner and his family, dropped a message with the inscription: ‘Damian Lawani, you are lucky we did not meet you at home, but we promise that we are coming back for you. If you like tighten security.”