Women protest Southern Kaduna killings

Half-clad women protested on Thursday against persistent killings in Southern Kaduna.

It was learnt that the protest took place at Atak Njei, Agwam Atyap palace, Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

A source said the protesting women condemned the killings and destruction of property, which they noted had deprived them of their breadwinners and turn them into widows.

They lamented that their farmlands were being taken over by bandits, who had denied them access.

They called on the relevant stakeholders, including the government, security agencies as well as the international community to come to their aid and save them from further killings.