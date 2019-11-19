Atiku’s son confident of Fintiri’s performance in Adamawa

Adamu, a son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has expressed confidence that the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, will reverse the state’s underdevelopment.

Adamu, who is a commissioner-designate in the state, spoke on Monday at the induction held for the commissioners-designate.

Fintiri, in his address delivered by his deputy, Crowther Seth, noted that the state had suffered underdevelopment despite its abundant natural and human resources.

The governor maintained that the primary objective of his administration was to reverse the unacceptable state of affairs.

“We are at a very exciting and challenging moment where the expectations of the people are very high from this government,” Fintiri said.

Adamu, while thanking the governor, said he was confident that the governor would meet the yearnings of citizens of the state.