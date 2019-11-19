Six months after, Ogun yet to get commissioners

About six months after his inauguration, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has not appointed commissioners that will assist him in administering the state.

Abiodun was inaugurated as the state governor on May 29, 2019 after emerging winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Our correspondent learnt on Monday that the decision of the governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement, Adekunle Akinlade, to drag the state governor to the Supreme Court After the Court of Appeal rulling might further delay the release of the state commissioners’ list.

It was gathered that the governor may have decided to suspend the submission of the list pending the determination of the case at the apex court.

Recall that the Justice Yusuf Halilu-led Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in the state had in September thrown out Akinlade’s petition and affirmed Abiodun as the winner of the March 9 election.

Not satisfied with the tribunal’s decision, Akinlade approached the Appeal Court in Ibadan and suffered the same fate.

He has since proceeded to the apex court.

A source said, “The governor (Abiodun) is weighing his options carefully in view of the combination of the highly influential political forces that helped him into office against all odds by his immediate predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun.

He was said to be seeking a formula to satisfy majority of the interest groups that worked for his victory.

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, said the list would be ready soon.

“The commissioners’ list will be out soon and no case – from Customary Court to Supreme Court – instituted by a non-party member can stop it. It is being compiled and the governor is taking his time. He will soon make it public,” he added. Punch