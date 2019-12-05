Ayade sends 36 commissioner-nominees to Cross River Assembly

Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has sent names of 36 commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening.

The governor had earlier sent three names, Tanko Ashang, Peter Egba and Asuquo Ekpenyong to the House of Assembly. Ashang had been cleared and inaugurated as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The latest list contains names of mostly former commissioners that served with the governor in his first term.

Among former commissioners whose names are on the list are Dr Inyang Asibong, Stella Odey, Prof Anthony Eneji, Oliver Orok, Asu Okang, Joe Abang, Eric Anderson and Dan Osim-Asu.

Others are Dr Alice Ekwu, Gabe Odu-Orji, Rosemary Archibong, Saviour Nyong, John Ulafor, Godwin Etta, among others. The nominees cut across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Reacting to the list, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Christian Ita, said, “I am aware that the governor has sent a list to the House of Assembly, but I cannot ascertain the names on the list being circulated in the media.”

Governor Ayade had appointed 29 commissioners in his first term