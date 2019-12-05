Rivers Assembly confirms 13 commissioner-designates

The Rivers State House of Assembly yesterday, concluded debate and confirmation of 13 commissioner-designates screened at the floor of the house.

At the beginning of Wednesday’s plenary, Speaker of the State Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, acknowledged receipt of an up-to-date tax clearance certificate submitted by one of the nominees, Silvanus Nwankwo.

Ibani said that only screening of the nominees was done at Tuesday’s plenary, while debate and their confirmation was deferred.

During debate for the confirmation of the nominees, some of the lawmakers including Matthew Dike, Michael Chinda and Enemi George spoke in favor of the confirmation of the nominees.

They, however, warned that if confirmed, the House will not hesitate to invite them for questioning at the floor of the house, if the need arises.

In his resolution, Speaker of the State Assembly, Ibani, confirmed the nominees after a vote in favour of their confirmation.