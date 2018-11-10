Bala Yesufu launches book to mark 60th birthday

The Nigerian corporate giant, Bala Yesufu, is set to mark his 60th birthday with the launch of his book entitled “Export Architecture Roadmap – The Nigerian and Global perspective” on November 14.

The event which holds at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos, will witness important guests gracing the occasion to honour a man who continues to set strides as a professional in his chosen career.

The experienced marketer who holds an MBA in Marketing from Lagos State University, has proven his mettle, while working as the Public Affairs Manager, Nigerian Breweries PLC.

He has also brought tremendous changes and carved a niche for himself in the Corporate and Government Affairs space in West Africa.

Yesufu joined Cadbury Nigeria Plc in June 2013, as Director, Corporate & Government Affairs in West Africa; a position he holds till date.

His innovative contributions to Cadbury led to his elevation in 2014 to Membership of the West Africa Leadership Team (WALT), responsible for operational issues and oversees the affairs of the company in West Africa on a daily basis.

Under his leadership, the company recorded positive growth in price competitiveness, aggressive route to market initiatives, sustained consumer-driven activations and exponential growth which in turn led to the company’s full return to profitability in 2017.

Also, he was part of the headliners for a three-year collaboration deal between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Cadbury in 2018.

A noteworthy socialite, Yesufu’s experience in the industry which spans over 30 years has gained him expansive high-level network within the tiers of government parastatals and agencies.

Thus, his antecedents place him as a remarkable Nigerian and has paved his way to recognition as a high society personality.

On this premise, notable individuals are expected at his book launch to honour him.

They include the former Executive Governor of Ogun state, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, CON, who will be the Chairman of the occasion.

As a foremost Nigerian journalist and politician, Osoba is expected to bring to fore, his experience in Nigeria’s political arena.

Also expected is the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr. Idiat Adebule, as Special Guest of Honour.

A religious scholar in her right, having attained several educational heights, Adebule is expected to channel her wealth of experience during the book launch.

Dr. Christopher Kolade, CON, a Nigerian diplomat and academic, will be the Chief Guest of Honour.

Dr. Kolade is a veteran broadcaster and a one-time Director–General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation.

Also, as Guest of Honour, is Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, a Nigerian politician and former Speaker, House of Representatives.

Etteh is recognized as the only woman to have held the Speakership position in Nigeria history.

Others billed for the event include the Book Presenter; Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu, who is a former Military Governor of Lagos state; the Book Reviewer, Publisher/CEO of Business Day Magazine, Frank Aigbogun.

The Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muda Yusuf, is the Keynote Speaker; while Elder Felix and Mrs Janet Ohiwerei will be Father and Mother of the day respectively.