Gunmen suspected to be armed herders have killed over 20 farmers in Ondo State after invading no fewer than four communities in the Akure North Local Council Area of the state.

With the attack occurring at midnight over the weekend, sources in the affected communities, identified as Aba Pastor, Aba Sunday, Ademekun Camp, and Aba Alajido Camp within Ala Elefosan, were sacked by the bandits.

One of the community sources, who craved anonymity, said 14 dead bodies had been recovered from one of the communities while the search party continued searching for other missing residents.

Meanwhile, a police source revealed that policemen were deployed in the area on Sunday, with some bodies retrieved, while the search was still ongoing as of press time.

He said, “Our men were immediately deployed in the area when the report got to the command on Saturday. As I’m speaking with you, about 14 dead bodies have been recovered in the villages.”