Bandits kill 10 in fresh Zamfara attack

Ten people have been killed by bandits in Ruwan Tofa village in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

An eyewitness, Malam Aminu Musa, said the bandits who were on motorcycles invaded the village last Saturday and started shooting during which 10 persons were killed and many injured.

The bandits were said to have also stolen a large number of animals

Aminu said the bandits had made several attempts in the past to attack the village but were not successful.

“They had been trying to attack us in a bid to steal our animals and we were able to resist them. But this time round, they came in large numbers that was why they succeeded in raiding the village,” Aminu said.

The police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said, “Those who lost their lives were the Yansakai who confronted the bandits.

“The Yansakai went in search of the bandits in order to retrieve the stolen animals when they were killed by the bandits.”