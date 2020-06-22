Ekiti names, shames another convicted rapist

The Ekiti State Government, on Friday, named and shamed a convicted rapist, Ajewole Filani, by pasting his name and photograph in public places.

Filani, formerly living in Ikere Ekiti, is at present serving life imprisonment at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, for raping a 23-year-old lady.

Under the name and shame initiative, the names and photographs of convicted rapists are pasted on billboards in prominent public spaces in their communities and local government council headquarters as well uploaded on the website of the state Ministry of Justice and other government platforms in addition to being recorded in the sex offenders’ register.

Filani joins four other convicted rapists, who had been similarly treated by the state Ministry of Justice.

The state government said it was publicly shaming convicted rapists in the state through the initiative in order to serve as a deterrent to would-be sex offenders and as well task families on the upbringing of their members.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Olawale Fapohunda, said the step was in furtherance of the zero tolerance of the Kayode Fayemi administration for violence against women and children.