Bandits kill APC Chairman

Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani, APC Chairman in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina has been killed by bandits.

The 55 year-old Sani was killed Sunday by bandits in a shooting rampage.

Katsina Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed Sani’s death in a statement on Sunday.

“Today, 31/05/2020, at about 1:35 p.m., bandits in their numbers, attacked Sabon-garin Dumburawa in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“The bandits began shooting sporadically with sophisticated weapons.

“They killed a 55-year-old APC Chairman in Batsari local Government Area, Abdulhamid Sani, when he resisted to be kidnapped by the hoodlums,” he said.

Isah said that Operation Puff Adder and Sharan Daji have responded.

The operatives are now searching the forest to arrest the hoodlums.