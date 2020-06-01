Benue intercepts tanker with Almajirai, motorcyclists

Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 on Sunday intercepted an oil tanker loaded with seven persons and 11 motorcycles.

According to a member of the committee, Bemgba Iortyom, the tanker was intercepted at the Agan area of the state.

Iortyom said, “The driver of the tanker has claimed that he is on his way to Lagos to load oil and only picked up the suspected almajiris as passengers in Nasarawa State to be dropped in Edo State.

“Officials of the task force, however, reminded him that he was acting in violation of the federal ban on inter-state travel by conveying non-essential goods as well as illegal passengers”, Iortyom said.

The task force member said the state chairman of the COVID-19 committee, who is also the deputy governor of the state, Benson Abounu, ordered that the tanker and its illegal cargo be turned back to Nasarawa State where it came from.