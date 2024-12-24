Bandits have snatched foodstuffs and drinks from a man on a motorcycle at Gidan Abe community in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

A community leader from the area confirmed the incident to our reporter on Monday.

He said the incident happened on Saturday, around 5:23pm when the man, who went to purchase a bag of rice, drinks and condiments for the Christmas at Katari was on his way to Gidan Abe village.

Some bandits on motorcycle blocked him and seized the items from him.

According to him, the bandits who were on motorcycles zoomed off with the food items without hurting or abducting the victim.

“Just this morning, I recieved information at Katari village where I went to see someone that some bandits on motorcycle snatched foodstuffs from a man on a motorcycle who was on his way to Gidan Abe village for Christmas,” he said.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, was yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing this report.