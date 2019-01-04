Bauchi governor lifts curfew

Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar has lifted the curfew imposed few weeks ago in some communities in Yelwa village of Bauchi metropolis after a crisis in the area.

The affected areas were Yelwan Tsakani, Unguwan Kusu, Unguwar Angas, Lukshi and Kagadama.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Nadada Umar, in a statement yesterday, said the curfew had been lifted.

He said this followed the relative peace being enjoyed in the affected communities.

He advised residents of the affected areas to continue their daily activities, adding that the state government was committed to maintaining peace and security in the areas and the entire state.