Bauchi governor suspends LG chairman, others over herders, Fulani farmers’ clash

Following the clash between herders and Fulani farmers in the Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State which led to the death of nine people, the state governor, Bala Mohammed, has suspended the caretaker chairman of the council, Yar Gwaram.

Also suspended are his deputy, Baidu Kafin-Misau; and secretary, Usman Abdu.

Recall that no fewer than nine people were killed on Monday during a communal clash between Fulani farmers and herders in Zadawa village in the state.

The governor made the announcement of the suspension at a press conference shortly after a security meeting at the Government House on Wednesday.

Mohammed said at the meeting with stakeholders, which included some cabinet members, the Emir of Misau, traditional rulers, Miyetti Allah and the security agencies, discussed the clashes in the Misau LGA between the Fulani herders and farmers.

Mohammed said, “We decided that some decisive measures must be taken in order to avert the recurrence of this very ugly situation which we know is also brewing in other local government areas.

“We have decided to suspend the caretaker chairman of the Misau Local Government Area along with his deputy and secretary and have appointed an administrator in the person of Isa Kufai, who was a former chairman of Toro LGA.”

He said an investigative panel had been set up, headed by Air Vice Marshal Tijjani Gamawa.

He gave the panel three weeks to come up with a report on the matter.