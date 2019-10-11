Bayelsa governor appoints 60 new Special Advisers

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson on Thursday announced the appointment of 60 new special advisers.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, the appointment of the 60 new special advisers was part of the deliberate efforts to enable the Restoration Government to finish strong in the avowed commitment to deliver effective governance to the good people of Bayelsa State.

He said the governor had directed the caucuses to nominate women for appointment as special advisers next week, in areas where they have not been considered for appointment.

According to him the government and the party, however, deplored the ungrateful and unpatriotic attitude of a few appointees who had been sustained and recognised in the midst of far more qualified persons for over seven years but were falling prey to the antics of the All Progressives Congress which is inducing party members with money and fake promises.

The statement reads in part: “While the government wishes them well in their new endeavours, it is pertinent to note that for every appointee in government, the PDP has several other more qualified people who are ready and willing to be trusted with such privileged positions of responsibility.

“It is indeed important to state that the PDP has discovered also that these unstable defectors have not got the support of the people of their respective areas who have been embittered until recently that they have not extended the support that they have been receiving as leaders to the people.

“In almost all cases, these resignations are a sign of relief to the party which is occasioned by celebrations from the people who feel oppressed by these defectors. The government shall give the deserved recognition and appointments to members who are willing to work in the interest of the party, and the good people of the state.

“Bayelsans should note that there are over 3,000 appointees of this government and the resignation of a few appointees will not make a difference. The resignations in 2015 were far more than this, yet they could not stop the PDP from winning the elections convincingly.”