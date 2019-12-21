Be fair in appointments – PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday urged the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), to be fair to all geopolitical zones in the country in the appointment of service chiefs, heads of revenue agencies and other appointments under him.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in an interview with our correspondent in Abuja, said, “What our party will advise is to tell Mr President that on the issue of appointment, he should be guided by the oath of office he swore to. He should ensure the principle of fairness remains his guiding light in deciding who assumes what position in the federation. It is all applicable to all appointments under Mr President. He should be guided by the principle of fairness and the oath he swore.”

PDP spoke against the backdrop that northerners dominate appointments of revenue agencies and service chiefs.

The current Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col Hameed Ali (retd) is from Bauchi State; the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr Muhammad Babandede is from Jigawa State; Mr Muhammad Nami who is also from the north, appointed by Buhari as the new Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, has been confirmed by the Senate; and Hadiza Usman, the current managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority is from Kaduna State.

Mele Kyari, the new Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation is from Maiduguri, Borno State; Umaru Ibrahim, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, was born in Karaye, Kano State; Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, is from Kwara State.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai is Biu Local Government Area of Borno State; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, was born in Azare, Bauchi State; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu is from Lafia, Nasarawa State; Abdullahi Muhammadu the Commandant-General of The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is from Muye, Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State and the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed was born at Birnin Kebbi, Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State.