Ben Murray-Bruce loses wife

Evelyn Murray-Bruce, the wife of a former Senator who represented Bayelsa East Senatorial District from 2015 to 2019, Ben Murray-Bruce, has passed on.

He lost his wife to cancer.

Confirming this, Murray-Bruce took to his twitter page to announce the sad news.

He tweeted, “I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.