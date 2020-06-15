Benue communal clashes claim 10 lives, 20 still missing

No fewer than 10 people have reportedly been killed while 20 people are missing in a renewed communal clash among communities in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The communities involved, according to sources, include Adana, Egba Olegeje and Abugbe.

The sources claimed that Egba and Adugbe communities recruited mercenaries to attack Adana community, which fought back.

They reportedly moved to Olegeje community, where there was another clash.

One of the sources said, “There have been a problem around that area; there is this belief that members of the Abugbe community have been accommodating the Fulani and the surrounding communities have warned them (Abugbe) against harbouring the Fulani.

“About a week ago, Abugbe community attacked Nneji and other communities that it has problems with.

“Today, (Sunday) there was this report that some Fulani men were coming to attack Nneji and Egba for allegedly rustling their cattle, but it was another way to start trouble.

“We gathered that 10 bodies have so far been recovered in the clash with Adana and 20 people are still missing in the crisis.

“Then when those who hired mercenaries to carry out the attacks were returning, the troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke got wind of their evil mission and arrested all of them.”

It was gathered that a notorious local militia leader, popularly known as Alhaji Audu, from Olegeje community, was among those arrested with one Ak-47 rifle and 60 round of ammunition.

“The six persons that were arrested, have been taken to Obagaji,” the source said.

When contacted, the Force Commander of OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, directed our correspondent to contact the Defence Headquarters.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed that three corpses had so far been recovered. – Punch.