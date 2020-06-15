Gov. Akeredolu targets re-election on APC ticket

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has described his second term election in the state as a walk over if the All Progressives Congress gives him the ticket.

The governor, who predicted his victory at the poll, relied on his performance in his first four years in office.

Akeredolu said this while featuring on a special edition of the Democracy Day interview on Splash 106.7 FM, Abeokuta.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed the governorship election in Ondo State for October 10.

The governor, who listed construction and renovation of over 600 schools, roads, among others, stressed that the people of Ondo State could attest to his performance except for mischief-makers.

He said, “No one can help except God; but we have worked in Ondo State. Anyone who comes here will see our good performances. Since democracy started in Ondo State, none of the past governors can beat our achievements in four years and we can boast of that.

“Our people can attest to roads that we constructed, over 600 schools and many more that we can’t mention because of our time. That is why we are confident that if we get the ticket, then, no one can stand against us at the polls.”

While X-raying the Nigeria’s democracy since 1999, Akeredolu maintained that only a novice would conclude that military regime was better than democratic dispensation