Bet9ja Ekiti Football League: Soccer Academy, Moyero FC lock horns in final

By Akeem Busari

The climax of Bet9ja Ekiti State football league is here.

After five months of exciting and highly-competitive matches that started with 60 teams, finalists have emerged in the first-ever Ekiti state football league sponsored by foremost betting company, Bet9ja.

The final match comes up today, Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium, Ado-Ekiti with Moyero Football Club locking horns with Soccer Academy, Igede.

To qualify for the final, Moyero FC ended the unbeaten run of Ifaki United FC in the competition with a hard earned 3-2 win in the first semi final played Friday at Oluyemi Kayode stadium.

Soccer Academy, Igede tore the pundits book with a 4-2 penalties win over highly-rated EKSU Galacticos after a barren draw in the second semi final.

Speaking with journalists after the semi final matches, Ekiti FA boss, Bayo Olanlege, said the FA and the organising committee headed by Olabayo Badmos, have concluded arrangements to have a hitch-free final.

“We have mapped out strategies and plans to have a hitch-free and top quality cup final. We are bringing on hitherto unseen innovations that include kids aged 5-9 years as escorts of the players. This, we believe would buoy the interest of these kids in the game.

The highly-regarded and resourceful football administrator went on to assure fans, officials and guests of high level security arrangements to secure lives and property during and after the games.

Olanlege added that top dignitaries including Olukere of Ikere, HRM Oba Ganiyu Obasonyin, Rt. Hon. Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, Hon. Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Pastor Michael Awopetu, Hon. Joseph Olatunji, Chairman, House Committee on Youths and Sports, EKSA, football stakeholders in the state, as well as representatives of the sponsor, Bet9ja, will be at the stadium to witness and also add royalty and gloss to the final.

The final match between Moyero FC and Soccer Academy which is billed for 3pm, will be preceded at 1pm by the third-place game between EKSU Galacticos and Ifaki United FC.

The champion is expected to receive N500,000 as cash prize, a giant gold trophy and the ticket to represent Ekiti state in NLO 3 playoffs.

The second and third place teams will get cash prizes of N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.