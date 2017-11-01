Bola Tinubu loses first son

The National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has lost his first son, Jide, reports say.

According to a brief biography of the diseased on bloomberg.com, Mr. Jide Tinubu served as Promoter of TSL Limited.

He worked in the Legal Department of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from January 2000 to September 2001.

Prior to this, he had brief stints with Cargo Maritime, Paris, France, a firm of shipbrokers that specialize in petroleum product tankers, and Ocean and Oil Services Ltd.

Jide Tinubu was a Law graduate of the University of Liverpool, England.

He obtained a Masters degree in Maritime Law from the University of London. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1999. – Punch.