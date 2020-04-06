Boris Johnson back in hospital for COVID-19 tests

Boris Johnson has been admitted to an NHS hospital in central London for tests 10 days after confirming he had contracted coronavirus.

The prime minister, 55, still has persistent symptoms and went on the advice of his doctor, Downing Street said.

A spokesperson confirmed his admission was a precautionary rather than emergency measure and added he “thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work”.

They also urged the public to “continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives”.

It was learnt Johnson would remain in hospital overnight. – Sky News.