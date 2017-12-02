BREAKING] APC candidate pulls out of ongoing LG election, alleges rigging

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has pulled out of the December 2 local government election following widespread violence and alleged ballot snatching.

A statement signed by the APC leader, Chief Sunny Udo; Vice Chairman, APC Etinan Local Government Area, Mr. Idorenyin Thompson; and APC chairmanship candidate, Dr. Mrs. Esther Etuk, said on Saturday that the party took the decision to pull out of the election as voting materials were in short supply.

Udo added that there were also no voting registers or accreditation as required by the law.

“In view of the widespread violence and irregularities in the ongoing local government elections in Etinan LGA, we the executive members of the APC are left with no choice than to withdraw forthwith from this ongoing sham elections.

“This is because voting materials are in very short supply and there are no voting registers or accreditation, as required by the law.

“Where very limited materials are issued at all, well armed thugs of the cowardly PDP government in Akwa Ibom State are going around, shooting, stabbing and snatching empty ballot boxes at gun point.

“Consequently, we protest vehemently against this brutal and bloody attack on our supporters and on our democracy and therefore unanimously pull out from this fake elections with immediate effect,” the statement added.