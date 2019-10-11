BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Sen. Melaye, orders fresh election

October 11, 2019 0

The Appeal Court on Friday sacked the Senator representing Kogi West, in Kogi State, Dino Melaye.

He said this in a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

Melaye said that the court had ordered fresh elections in his senatorial constituency. He went on to call on his supporters to be law-abiding and assured them that they would overcome.

He tweeted, “I just lost my election at the Appeal Court and Fresh election ordered. In all things, I give God the praise. He who started a good thing will definitely complete it. I ask my supporters to be law-abiding as we shall always overcome. To God be the Glory.”

