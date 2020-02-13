[BREAKING] Bayelsa: No one’ll be sworn in tomorrow – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has said the Supreme Court’s judgment annulling the party’s victory in Bayelsa State lacks the fruit of justice.

Oshiomhole said this at a media briefing in Abuja, on Thursday, signaling the party’s intention to challenge the judgment in court.

He explained that by the judgment, no one will be sworn in as governor in Bayelsa on Friday because aside from the candidate of the APC, David Lyon, no other candidate has the constitutional spread to be sworn in as governor.

He said, “Our lawyers are already studying the judgment to take the necessary legal action”.

Details later…