BREAKING: Court orders DSS to transfer El-Zakzaky, wife to Correctional Centre

A Kaduna State High Court has ordered that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife be transferred from the custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, to a Correctional Centre in the state.

The trial judge, Justice Gideon Kudafa in his ruling on Thursday said the decision was taken to enable their lawyers and doctors to have easy access to them.

He, therefore, adjourned the case to February the 6th for the commencement of trial.

The IMN leader is facing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of the public peace, among other charges.

The trial judge, Justice Gideon Kudafa had on March the 26th adjourned the case indefinitely following his appointment as a member of the Election Petition Tribunal in Yobe State.

El-Zakzaky and his wife were not in court during the last proceedings, although their counsel, Femi Falana, claimed that their absence was due to their deteriorated health conditions.

He and his wife (Zeenat) were denied bail by the presiding judge during the last sitting on January 22, 2018.