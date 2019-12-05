BREAKING: Senate approves 2020 budget

The 2020 Appropriation Bill has been okayed by the Senate

The Senate on Thursday also increased the budget by N264 billion.

Speaking on the 2020 Budget Senator Ike Ekweremadu: said “I will like to thank the Committee and leaders of the National Assembly for making this possible. In looking at this budget there were a lot of constraints and we would have also done better in some areas.”-

“The first is the exchange rate, the next year budget should also find a way of addressing unemployment. Nigeria has not shown interest in environmental issues and this year has about N9billion for the whole of .

“We need to do something about security and provide for those key sectors and provide a safe atmosphere for people to go about their business. I move that this Bill be fully considered and passed today.”