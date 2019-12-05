BREAKING: Senate approves 2020 budget

December 5, 2019 0

The 2020 Appropriation Bill has been okayed by the Senate

The Senate on Thursday also increased the budget by N264 billion.

Speaking on the 2020 Budget Senator Ike Ekweremadu: said “I will like to thank the Committee and leaders of the National Assembly for making this possible. In looking at this budget there were a lot of constraints and we would have also done better in some areas.”-

“The first is the exchange rate, the next year budget should also find a way of addressing unemployment. Nigeria has not shown interest in environmental issues and this year has about N9billion for the whole of .

“We need to do something about security and provide for those key sectors and provide a safe atmosphere for people to go about their business. I move that this Bill be fully considered and passed today.”

 

