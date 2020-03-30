[BREAKING] COVID-19: Israeli PM, Netanyahu, aides, under quarantine

March 30, 2020 0

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his close aides have been placed under quarantine after a staffer within his office tested positive for COVID-19, a statement and Israeli media said.

“Before the epidemiological investigation was completed and to dispel any doubts, the prime minister decided that he and his close staff would be in confinement until (tests) were completed,” said a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

The statement did not mention the positive test of a staffer, but multiple Israeli media outlets have reported the case, which was confirmed to AFP by separate sources.

(AFP)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

COVID-19: Relief materials to get to Lagos, Abuja, Ogun before midnight, says Minister

Following the presidential directive to ease the sufferings of the vulnerable that might be affected ...