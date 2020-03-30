BREAKING: LASTMA CEO, Chris Olakpe, dies

The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Chris Olakpe, is dead.

According to Punch, the retired Assistant Inspector General of Police died on Sunday.

The LASTMA Director of Research and Statistics, Isaac Adetimiro, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on the telephone.

He explained that Olakpe did not show any sign of sickness and no one knew he was ill.

“We heard about it this morning. He did not show any sign of any sickness. We are really shocked,” he said.

The source noted that he gave up in a hospital in the state.