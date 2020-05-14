BREAKING: Daura monarch leaves hospital after undisclosed ailment

May 14, 2020 0

Emir of Daura Farouk Umar Farouk has been discharged from the intensive care unit of the Federal Medical Center Katsina after spending nine days for treatment.

The Emir was hospitalised on May 5 due to an undisclosed ailment.

He was discharged and driven into his residence at Brahimo Housing Estate, Katsina in the afternoon.

President Muhammedu Buhari, who is also a prominent citizen of Daura Emirate, was among those who prayed for the speedy recovery of the highly reverred monarch.

 

Details shortly…

