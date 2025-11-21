The Department of State Services (DSS) has moved leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to the Nigerian Custodial Centre in Sokoto.

This follows his conviction and sentencing for terrorism.

While delivering judgement on Thursday, Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court in Abuja had said the secret police could move Kanu to any correctional facility within the country.

On Friday, Kanu’s legal consultant, Aloy Ejimakor, announced the relocation of Kanu.

He wrote: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has just been moved from DSS Abuja to the correctional facility (prison) in Sokoto; so far away from his lawyers, family, loved ones and well-wishers.”

A source confirmed to Daily Trust that Kanu has truly been relocated to Sokoto.

“It’s true. That’s all I can say for now but please don’t quote me,” the source said

Justice Omotosho had convicted and sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment on seven-count charge of terrorism.

The judge upheld the allegations of the DSS that Kanu employed terrorism in his agitation calling for the secession of South-Eastern, South South states and some parts of Benue and Kogi from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Following the conviction, prosecution counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) asked the court to impose the stiffest death penalty provided in three of the seven-count charges because there was no room for the court’s discretion on them.

He further requested that Kanu’s digital media devices and accounts be closed.

Furthermore, he submitted that the court should “direct for the safety and security of the defendant should be kept in the safest custodial centre anywhere in Nigeria until the execution of the sentence to avoid distraction from his friends and enemies – who may want to eliminate him if given the opportunity.