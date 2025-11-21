No fewer than 20 of the 34 Local Government Areas in Katsina State have entered into a peace accord with groups identified in security reports as bandits, even as fresh incidents in parts of the state have raised public concerns over the effectiveness of the arrangement.

The agreement was reached during a meeting involving council chairmen and traditional rulers from the participating LGAs. Attendees said the armed groups arrived on motorcycles, discharged gunshots into the air, and departed within an hour.

Journalists were not permitted to record the proceedings due to security considerations.

According to media accounts of the discussions, the groups requested the release of individuals currently in detention, while indicating a willingness to free those in their custody. Local authorities were said to have agreed to channel any such requests through the appropriate security and correctional institutions.

Despite the truce, several residents in areas covered by the agreement say they remain anxious after reports of continued attacks in some communities.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said people simply want stability.

“My only hope is for us to regain our freedom and have peace. Many lives have been lost, and livelihoods destroyed. We just want to start again,” he said.

Another community member urged consistent dialogue to strengthen the fragile deal.

“There should be ongoing engagement to prevent misunderstandings. Strong committees need to meet regularly to review progress and address any lapses,” he said.

A third resident welcomed the truce cautiously, noting that it could offer temporary relief for rural dwellers facing economic hardship.

“If this agreement holds, our communities may have a chance to harvest and rebuild. Many people in the southern and eastern parts of Katsina have faced serious losses,” he said.

For many, however, the central concern remains the recurring attacks in some LGAs already covered by the peace arrangement, prompting renewed calls for sustained security measures and clearer communication from authorities.