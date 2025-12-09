President Bola Tinubu has requested from the Senate the approval to deploy troops to the neighbouring Republic of Benin as part of a peace mission following a failed coup attempt against President Patrice Talon.

The move comes two days after rogue soldiers briefly seized control of a TV station in Cotonou, Benin’s economic capital, before being repelled by government forces.

The request was presented in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Tuesday, as captured in a live broadcast aired on National Assembly TV.

Reading the president’s letter aloud, Akpabio explained the request for military support to stabilise the region.

He read, “Distinguished Senate President, request for the consent of the Senate for the deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin for a peace mission.

“Pursuant to Section 5, Subsection 5, Part 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I seek, further to consultation with the National Defence Council, the consent of the Senate for the deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin. This request is made further to a request received from the Government of Benin Republic for the exceptional and immediate provision of air support by the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The distinguished Senate may wish to note that the Government of the Republic of Benin is currently faced with an attempted unconstitutional seizure of power and the disruption and destabilisation of democratic institutions. The situation, as reported by the Government of Benin, requires urgent external intervention. The distinguished Senate considers the close ties of brotherhood and friendship which exist between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin, as well as the principles of collective security upheld within ECOWAS.

“It is our duty to provide the support as requested by the Government of the Republic of Benin. While it is my hope that the Senate will consider and approve this request expeditiously, please accept, distinguished Senate President, distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration and personal regards. Yours sincerely, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President, Commander-in-Chief, Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”