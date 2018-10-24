BREAKING: Fayose gets N50m bail

October 24, 2018 0

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has been granted bail in the sum of N50 million by a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday.

Details later.

