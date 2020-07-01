BREAKING: Gov. Okowa, wife test positive for COVID-19

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his wife, Dame Edith, have contracted COVID-19.

The governor made the announcement via his social media pages on Wednesday.

He said, “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”

The governor had gone into isolation last week with his family after one of his daughters tested positive for the virus.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba had said, that “consequently, the Governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days”.

“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing face masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitizers as NCDC regulation demands,” Ifeajika added.

Also, two top officials of government had tested positive to the virus recently.

They include the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, and Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu.

However, this makes Okowa the sixth governor to have publicly announced COVID-19 status.

Others who have done so are Ondo’s Akeredolu, Bauchi’s Bala Mohammed, Kaduna’s Nasir El-Rufai, Oyo’s Seyi Makinde, and Abia’s Ikpeazu.