An Islamic group under the aegis of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, the Oyo State chapter has indefinitely postponed the inauguration of the Sharia court earlier scheduled to be held on January 11, 2025.

The group made this disclosure in a statement signed by the Khadimul Muslimeen of Oyo Kingdom, Imam Daud Igi Ogun, on Tuesday.

The statement read, “On behalf of the Oyo Muslim indigenes, this is to inform the general public that the inauguration ceremony of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (Oyo branch) previously scheduled for January 11th, 2025, at the Muslim Community Islamic Center, Oba Adeyemi High School Road, Mobolaje Area, Agbongangan, Oyo, has been suspended until further notice. Islam portrays peace!”

A flier went viral on Tuesday, inviting guests from across the country to the Sharia court’s inauguration ceremony, which will be held on January 11, 2025, at the Muslim Community Islamic Centre, Oba Adeyemi High School Road, Mobolaje Area, Oyo.

The flier also listed Bashorun of Oyo land, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Olayinka 1, as the Royal father of the day; Mufairu of Oyo land, Alhaji Abdullateef Eleyele, as the Spiritual father of the day; and Aare Musulumi of Oyo land, Alhaji Tajudeen Kamorise, as the chief host.

However, the upcoming ceremony was greeted by disapproval from netizens, with many arguing that the South West, populated by Yoruba people, is not in any way north where Muslims are more dominant.